Vijayawada cop’s ‘Manishi Na Basha’ book of poems released

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Khillada Satyanarayana’s poetry collection from the point of view of a police officer was released with grandeur at the Cultural Center of Vijayawada and Amaravati. He drew inspiration for the poems from his own experiences as a cop.

The event was attended by Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad, Department of Language and Culture, Director D Vizhai Bhaskar, Authors Bandla Madha Rao and Dr N Sailaja.

“I wanted my poems to reflect my experience of viewing the world from the eyes of a police officer,” Satyanarayana said.

“I kept questioning the events unfolding in society around me. I discovered various facets of humanity forming my opinions about the world and this propelled me to put all that I thought into words,” he added.

“A poet questions life and goes beyond a normal person’s perspective of it. The author did a commendable job and made us think beyond our comfort zone through the book,” said Vizhai Bhaskar.