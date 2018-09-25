Home Cities Vijayawada

2,000 more CCTVs for Vijayawada railway division

The RPF is conducting an awareness campaign from September 20 to 25 at all railway stations and even on running trains

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “Vijayawada railway division is setting an example in the field of passenger safety. As many as 2,000 CCTV cameras will be installed across the division soon,” said senior divisional security commissioner, SR Gandhi.

Talking to media persons on the occasion of 34th Railway Protection Force (RPF) Raising Day, Gandhi said that the Vijayawada RPF is organising awareness programmes on safety measures to be taken while travelling in trains.

The senior divisional security commissioner appreciated the efforts of seven RPF personnel and 103 personnel that went into receiving DG Insignia awards and DRM cash awards respectively.  

“At present, the station has 150 CCTV cameras and we have plans of increasing the number to 400. We have sent a proposal to the government to sanction funds for the purchasing and installation of 2,000 CCTV cameras at all the stations under Vijayawada division,” he said.

The RPF is conducting an awareness campaign from September 20 to 25 at all railway stations and even on running trains, he added. RPF has come across 157 cases booked (till August 2018) under Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1966, arrested 164 persons, and recovered property worth Rs 3.2 lakh. The force held 65 top offenders in 95 cases and recovered around Rs 3.59 crore from them.

“We have also rescued 161 children. Passengers are welcome to give suggestions on how to improve the facilities in stations and trains. They can also lodge complaints by dialling the toll-free number, 182,” Gandhi said.

He also said RFP along with government railway police created a criminal database which will be implemented across the State.

