Anti-Corruption Bureau unearths Rs 7.5lakh at government office

VIJAYAWADA: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths conducted surprise checks at Gannavaram Sub-Registrar office on Wednesday and recovered unaccounted money worth around Rs7.52 lakh. According to

Krishna district ACB officials, they received a tip-off that the government employees at the sub-registrar office indulged in corrupt practices.

Following this complaint, the Vijayawada Range ACB sleuths conducted surprise checks at the sub-registrar’s office and found recovered unaccounted money with document writers and private persons on the office premises.

During the raids, the ACB sleuths found that the document writers employing private persons during registrations and collected money from the public who came to the office. The anti-graft officials seized the amount and said a report will be sent to the ACB DG about the findings.