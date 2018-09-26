Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Distressed’ engineering student ends life

The body was sent to the Government general hospital for postmortem. Government railway police registered a case and are investigating is on.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Distressed due to his poor academic performance, a 20-year-old engineering student committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train near Devinagar under Ajit Singh Nagar police station limits on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as M Saikrishna, a resident of Gunadala, a student of Civil engineering at NRI Institute of Technology in Pothavarappadu village of Agiripalli mandal. Saikrishna left behind a suicide note in which he explained the reason behind his decision.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP), the railway staff of Madhuranagar Railway Station saw Saikrishna’s body lying on the tracks on Tuesday around 9 am and informed the officials concerned. With the help of the suicide note kept in his pocket and his identity cards, the officials identified Saikrishna and informed his parents.

The deceased was allegedly irregular at college and depressed over his principal scolding him over his backlogs.

“Saikrishna felt bad about his academic performance. He had talked to his friends over the phone on Monday about his decision to end his life. Despite his friends’ giving him moral support, he took the extreme step,” said the GRP officials.

Suicide Helpline
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

