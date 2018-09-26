Ganja worth Rs 5 lakh en route to Chennai seized

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a surprise raid carried out by the Commissioners Task Force (CTF) police, two persons were caught while transporting ganja from Visakhapatnam to Chennai in a private bus on Tuesday. In the same bus, police also arrested another two persons for carrying Rs 32 lakh unaccounted cash.

According to sources in the CTF, the sleuths intercepted the bus at Ramvarapaddu junction after being tipped off that two men were transporting the banned drug product to Chennai from Visakhapatnam. Officials then officials found the ganja stocks packed in a carton box. The seized product is worth around Rs 5 lakh in the open market.

During searches in the bus, officials also found `32 lakh cash in a bag belonging to another passenger.

When asked about the details of the cash, the passenger failed to produce them. “We seized the cash and asked the two persons to submit the proofs from where they got the money,” said the sources.