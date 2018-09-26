Home Cities Vijayawada

MPs walkout of SCR meet over railway zone

The much-hyped meeting of Parliamentarians with South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav ended abruptly on Tuesday with the MPs walking out.

Published: 26th September 2018 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

TDP MPs coming out after boycotting a meeting with the SCR General Manager in Vijayawada on Tuesday | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The much-hyped meeting of Parliamentarians with South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav ended abruptly on Tuesday with the MPs walking out.

Around 16 MPs, including three Rajya Sabha members of ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), took part in the closed door meeting at the Electric Traction Training Centre (ETTC) in the city on Tuesday. However, just 30 minutes into the meeting, they walked out, holding up placards and raising slogans demanding

‘Railway Zone’ for Visakhapatnam as mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act-2014.
The meeting was held to discuss the progress of various infrastructure projects taken up by the SCR across the State. However, none of the MPs from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or Rajya Sabha members of opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) stayed away from the meeting. The MPs also submitted a representation to Vinod Kumar Yadav, stressing the need for Railway Zone in the State, and appealed to him to convey their sentiments before Ministry of Railways and Railway Board.

Addressing the media, MPs Kesineni Srinivas, M Murali Mohan and Avanti Srinivas strongly condemned BJP government’s inaction with regard to creation of a separate Railway zone. They said the meeting was the last they were attending in this tenure of Lok Sabha. “It has become a routine affair. We attend the annual meeting but our requests are never considered,” Kesineni Srinivas said.
He also alleged the NDA government of betraying the people of Andhra Pradesh by not according a separate Railway Zone to the State.

MP Maganti Babu said the TDP MPs will raise important issues such as SCS and Railway zone during the winter session of Parliament. The MPs were not likely to attend the next budget session or the next Railway officials meeting, he said.

Responding to the charges, the SCR GM said that demands raised by MPs were forwarded to the Railway Board.

He also said that the protest staged by MPs would be brought to the notice of the board. MPs Butta Renuka, Ravindra Kumar, Malyadri Sriram, M Srinivasa Rao, Nimmala Kristappa, SPY Reddy,  Rajya Sabha members Kanakamedala Ravindra, Thota Seetharama Lakshmi, Vemireddy Prabhakar attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
South Central Railway Railways railway zone Indian Railways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh