Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy to hold job mela to recruit 1,000 women

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy announced that it would be holding a job mela to recruit 1,100 women for working in Flex (Flextronics) Ltd, which has come forward to set up a manufacturing unit in the State. The candidates would be appointed as mobile line assembly operators in the firm’s unit coming up in Sri City near Tirupati.

According to a press release, women between 18-23, who have passed class 8, were eligible to apply. “Interested candidates are required to visit the NTR Skil l Development Centre Opposite the Fire Station in Sri City along with the documents supporting their educational qualification.”