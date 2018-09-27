Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy to hold job mela to recruit 1,000 women

The candidates would be appointed as mobile line assembly operators in the firm’s unit coming up in Sri City near Tirupati.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy announced that it would be holding a job mela to recruit 1,100 women for working in Flex (Flextronics) Ltd, which has come forward to set up a manufacturing unit in the State. The candidates would be appointed as mobile line assembly operators in the firm’s unit coming up in Sri City near Tirupati.

According to a press release,  women between 18-23, who have passed class 8, were eligible to apply.  “Interested candidates are required to visit the NTR Skil l Development Centre Opposite the Fire Station in Sri City along with the documents supporting their educational qualification.”

