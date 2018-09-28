Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh considering SC ruling on Aadhaar

In 2017, Central Board of Secondary Education had made Aadhaar mandatory for JEE (Main) or Advanced and NEET examinations.

Published: 28th September 2018 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar Cards. (File Photo | PTI)

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the Supreme Court order that ruled out Aadhaar details as mandatory to appear for competitive examinations such as JEE and NEET has come as a shot in the arm for student community, the AP government is discussing whether or not to include Aadhaar details for student scholarships, EAMCET examination and for biometric attendance.

“We will be happy if the State government follows the SC ruling and asks for a government issued ID proof. Is mandating Aadhaar for scholarships and other government schemes necessary?” N Ramya, a student, asked.

B Narasimha Murthy, a private college principal said, “Earlier, students used to worry about possible errors in Aadhaar details, while applying for JEE and NEET. But from now on, the students can prepare for the examinations. It would be great, if the State government too lifts making Aadhaar mandatory thing for EAMCET and the like.”

READ| Telecom operators to face challenges as Supreme Court order stops Aadhaar-based e-KYC

In 2017, Central Board of Secondary Education had made Aadhaar mandatory for JEE (Main) or Advanced and NEET examinations. The candidates had to enter Aadhaar number, name, date of birth and gender for validation with UIDAI’s data at the time of filing application for JEE (Main). In case the particulars provided by them didn’t match with the UIDAI data, the applicants could not apply for JEE (Main). It was also necessary that they ensured their Aadhaar details matched with the school data records or make rounds of Aadhaar offices to correct the errors.

Speaking to TNIE, Technical Education Commissioner GS Panda Das said, “We haven’t received any instructions (about making Aadhaar mandatory or not) so far. It would be better if we continue taking Aadhaar details in order to sort out the real beneficiaries for scholarships and government schemes. For those students who don’t want government scholarships and other benefits can skip Aadhaar, while applying for examinations.” The National Testing Agency, which will conduct JEE and NEET examinations this year, has directed applicants to give valid government identity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Aadhaar NEET

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting