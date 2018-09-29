Home Cities Vijayawada

Anil Chandra Punetha appointed new Chief Secretary

Published: 29th September 2018 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday appointed 1984-batch IAS officer Anil Chandra Punetha as the new Chief Secretary. Punetha, who is currently the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA), is likely to take charge on Monday.

The government issued GO (RT 2115) appointing Punetha as successor to Dinesh Kumar, who will be retiring on September 30.Punetha started his career as Rajampet Sub-Collector and later worked in various capacities, including Srikakulam District Collector, Principal Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development.

With the appointment of Punetha as the Chief Secretary, the State government had sidelined senior most IAS officer LV Subramanyam, who is currently serving as the Special Chief Secretary (Sports and Youth Affairs) for the coveted post.Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and officials felicitated the outgoing Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar, and lauded his efforts for the development of the State.

