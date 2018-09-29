Some people tried to attack me: Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan, who claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched to assassinate him before the Assembly elections, on Friday claimed that some people tried to attack him on Thursday night.

He disclosed this during an interaction with fishermen, while visiting Kolleru in West Godavari district on Friday as part of his Porata Yatra.He said if someone comes to attack him he will not sit silent and those people were not aware of my attitude. “I speak precisely. Unlike others, I do not invest thousands of crores and my investment is the support and affection of you all,” he said, pointing towards the gathering.

The Jana Sena chief wondered when JD Lakshmi Narayana and Jayaprakash Narayan can come to Eluru and Kolleru, why should there be any restrictions on him or the Jana Sena. He assured Kolleru fishermen that when his government comes to power in 2019, he will construct two regulators for Kolleru lake at the cost of Rs110 crore.

Meanwhile, West Godavari district Superintendent of Police M Ravi Prakash in a press release said in the wake of Pawan Kalyan’s comments that there is a threat to his life, security for him will be increased. Additional security will be provided to him during public meetings, the SP said.

The SP said that as Pawan Kalyan claimed to have the evidence — audio recordings of the discussion between three people planning to kill him, he should hand over that evidence, so that the police can investigate properly.