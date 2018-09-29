Home Cities Vijayawada

Some people tried to attack me: Pawan Kalyan

He disclosed this during an interaction with fishermen, while visiting Kolleru in West Godavari district on Friday as part of his Porata Yatra.

Published: 29th September 2018 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

31PTI4_04-10-2010_18_0_1

Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan, who claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched to assassinate him before the Assembly elections. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan, who claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched to assassinate him before the Assembly elections, on Friday claimed that some people tried to attack him on Thursday night.

He disclosed this during an interaction with fishermen, while visiting Kolleru in West Godavari district on Friday as part of his Porata Yatra.He said if someone comes to attack him he will not sit silent and those people were not aware of my attitude. “I speak precisely. Unlike others, I do not invest thousands of crores and my investment is the support and affection of you all,” he said, pointing towards the gathering.

The Jana Sena chief wondered when JD Lakshmi Narayana and Jayaprakash Narayan can come to Eluru and Kolleru, why should there be any restrictions on him or the Jana Sena. He assured Kolleru fishermen that when his government comes to power in 2019, he will construct two regulators for Kolleru lake at the cost of Rs110 crore.

Meanwhile, West Godavari district Superintendent of Police M Ravi Prakash in a  press release said in the wake of Pawan Kalyan’s comments that there is a threat to his life, security for him will be increased. Additional security will be provided to him during public meetings, the SP said.

The SP said that as Pawan Kalyan claimed to have the evidence — audio recordings of the discussion between three people planning to kill him, he should hand over that evidence, so that the police can investigate properly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai