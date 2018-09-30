Home Cities Vijayawada

Dengue test: Notices served on private hospitals

Violating the guidelines would lead to the cancellation of registration of the hospitals, officials said.

A total of 18 private hospitals were empanelled to district health administration and notices have been served on all the hospitals. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Krishna district health department has issued notices on private hospitals violating established norms by recording viral fever cases as dengue without sending the samples for Elisa test. From Monday, notices would also be served on nursing homes, clinic and RMP centres. A total of 18 private hospitals were empanelled to district health administration and notices have been served on all the hospitals. 

Violating the guidelines would lead to the cancellation of registration of the hospitals, officials said.
“We have been informed that the private hospitals are looting money in the name of dengue without informing the district officials. So we are going to take the matter seriously from now on. At present, the empanelled hospitals have been served with notices and a set of instructions, which are to be strictly followed,” DMHO, Krishna district, I Ramesh said. 

He said, “Based on oral complaints, we have issued notices but, in case if there are written complaints, we would have taken action against the doctor and hospital management.“There are many kinds of viral fevers and malaria and dengue are a bit tricky. People call us and complain about the amount charged by hospitals and the way they treat patients. 

However, till date we haven’t received any written complaint; people are not coming forward to give a written complaint. As of now we are serving notices only,” he added. 

