Bitter season: Dull mango trading at Nunna

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Trading of mangoes began on a dull note at district’s Nunna wholesale fruit market, one of the largest in Asia, on Tuesday. Only six out of 80 shops operated on the first day of the trade.For two days, the market has been getting only around 80 tonnes of mangoes per day and a majority of farmers and traders have expressed their concern over the situation.They have pinned their hopes on the days after Ugadi for doing better business.

About 60 truckloads of mango varieties such as Banginapalli, Pedda Rasalu, Chinna Rasalu and Totapuri are being exported from the market to Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, Assam, New Delhi and Madhya Pradesh since Tuesday, market officials said.Sk Rabbani, a fruit trader, told TNIE that the quality of the fruit reaching the market has come down when compared to last year.

Nunna wholesale fruit market, one of the largest in Asia “Usually, the fruit arrives from villages like Nuzvid, Agiripalli, Mylavaram and Kanchikacherla by the end of March and active sales continue till the first week of June. This year, the yield of the crop has come down due to untimely rains and high usage of pesticide. This has resulted in the low supply of the fruit across the district, and a high price,” he said. “The price per tonne of the fruit ranges from Rs 12,000 to Rs 52,000, depending on its size, quality and variety. Last year, the quality of Banganpalli mangoes was better, but it is still fetching a high price of `23,000 per tonne, as on Wednesday,” said Nidubrolu Brahmaiah, another trader.

When the demand for the fruit increases in the next few days, the prices are expected to rise further, he added.

“The stock we have here is low this season. We are getting around 80 tonnes of mangoes everyday, instead of the expected 300 tonnes. Most of the stock is arriving from Reddigudem, Nuzvid, Adavinekkalam and Mylavaram villages,” says Nunna Mango Market Growers Association Secretary S Venkateswara Rao.The situation might improve in the next couple of weeks as the demand increases.

Moreover, the market committee, considering the farmers’ plight, has decided to waive off the cess they had to pay, he added.