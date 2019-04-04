Once Nehru sang ‘Garibi Hatao’, now Rahul Gandhi singing the same song, says Rajnath Singh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the TDP continues to accuse the BJP-led Centre of ‘cheating’ the State, Union Home Minister and saffron party’s senior leader Rajnath Singh claimed that the Narendra Modi government had given Andhra Pradesh a special treatment and remained committed for its development. He also alleged that the only agenda of TDP, YSRC, and Congress was to stop Modi to become the Prime Minister once again.

In a poll meeting held in Avanigadda on Wednesday, the Union minister criticised the TDP supremo for failing to deliver an efficient and transparent government. In his speech, Singh lashed out at both the TDP and the Congress for hurting the spirit of the Indian armed forces by casting aspersions on the surgical strikes.

“Be it TDP, YSRC or Congress, they work with a negative approach and only want to ensure that Modi doesn’t become the PM again. But, to counter them the BJP works with a positive approach and has delivered what it has promised,” he said.

Upon being told that the progress of the Machilipatnam port did not gain pace, the Union minister promised to complete the project immediately after the BJP is elected to power. Reiterating the commitment of the Centre towards AP’s development, he recalled, “the Polavaram project, which was otherwise neglected by the Congress, was declared a national project in the very first Cabinet meeting by our government.”

He further found out fault with the State government and said that the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana could not be extended to the farmers in AP as the TDP government did not submit the list of beneficiaries. He said, “Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi said ‘Garibi Hatao’.

Now even in 2019, Rahul Gandhi is also singing the same song,” he noted. He criticised Rahul Gandhi for calling Modi a chor. “He said chowkidar is a chor. But, our chowkidar pure hain. Chowkidar Dobara PM banna sure hain. Saari samasya ko wohi cure hain. Aur uska PM banna once more hain (Our chowkidar is pure. Chowkidar will be the PM again for sure. Our chowkidar is the cure to every problem. And he will be the PM once more).”

As the SSC examination was being held near the venue of the meeting, and other logistical reasons he had to cancel his press meet scheduled in Vijayawada.