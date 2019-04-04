Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh puts off POLYCET to April 30

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, has rescheduled the examination date of AP POLYCET 2019 from April 12 to April 30. The officials also extended the last date of application from April 5 to April 21.

Meanwhile, SBTET officials are in the process of updating their software after GO 550 was passed, based on the Supreme Court’s 2018 orders 2018. State government’s orders regarding the implementation of 10 per reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and the Kapu community are also being incorporated in their system.

From this year onwards, all admissions will be made as per GO 550. As per the SC orders, if an open category seat is vacated by a reserved category candidate, it will be filled with a candidate of same reserved category.

During the first phase of counselling, all eligible candidates (OC/BC/SC/ST) will exercise web options and opt for the college and course they wish to join. Based on that, mock allotments to open category seats will be made and displayed to the candidates.

Then, mock allotments for candidates of the reserved category, including Meritorious Reserved Candidates (MRCs), will be made. In this process, the vacated open category seats, also called MRC seats, will not be immediately allotted to them and all vacancies will be maintained in a separate table, as per GO 550. The MRC seats will be filled in the final round of counselling.

Also, this year onwards, there will be 10 per cent reservation (of the annual permitted strength of the institutes) for EWS candidates. Five per cent of the seats are reserved for the EWS-OC and the remaining five per cent seats for EWS-Kapu (Kapu, Telaga, Balija, Ontari). As many as 75,177 seats are available in government and private polytechnic colleges. In the 83 government polytechnic colleges, the sanctioned intake for 2018 is 15,715, and in the 208 private colleges, it is 59,462.

