By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada traffic police on Wednesday inaugurated traffic signals with LED lights attached to them at Netaji Bridge. The traffic signal, designed and developed by Efftronics Systems Private Limited, has LED lights of different colours installed on the poll of the traffic signals.“With the help of private companies, we are slowly updating all traffic signals in the city in order to minimise traffic-related problems,” said DCP-Traffic Ravishankar Reddy.