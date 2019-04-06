Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan suffers sunstroke, hospitalised

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan was hospitalised after suffering from sunstroke on Friday evening. As a result, he had to cut short his electioneering on doctor’s advice and is likely to resume campaigning either on Sunday or Monday. Speaking to media persons, senior party leader Nadendla Manohar said Pawan fell sick when he was on his way to Sattenapalle after wrapping up an election rally at Nellimarla of Vizianagaram district.

“When his chopper stopped for refueling in Vijayawada airport, he felt drowsy and doctors were called. They advised a full check-up and, as such, he was taken to Aayush Hospital in Vijayawada. It was after the tests that the doctors said he is suffering from dehydration due to extensive campaigning without rest and proper meals,” he said.

After being administered with IV fluids, he was discharged and left for his home. Party leaders said Pawan’s health was steady and there was no need to worry. The scheduled electioneering in Sattenapalle and Tenali were postponed.