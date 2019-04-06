Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Railway division earns Rs 5,137 crore in 2018-19

Vijayawada DRM R Dhananjaneyulu in city on Friday | R V K RAO

VIJAYAWADA: From the previous financial year to the current, Vijayawada Railway division’s earning has increased by 38 per cent. In 2018-19, it earned Rs 5,137 crore, as against Rs 3,720 crore in 2017-18. Addressing the media on Friday, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) R Dhananjaneyulu said the division had surpassed the target set for the year by Rs 4,334 crore or 18.5 per cent.

Referring to the income generated from freight loading, the DRM said that the division had earned Rs 39,65.29 crore, which is about 50 per cent more than the previous year, by loading 33.76 Million Tonnes (MTs) of freight. Similarly, during 2018-19, the division achieved the highest incremental loading (of 9.3 MTs) of all divisions in the Indian Railways. 

“Krishnapatnam and Kakinada ports played a significant role in achieving the record earnings. Imports and exports increased in the division,” he said. The DRM further expressed his happiness over Vijayawada station bagging the ‘gold’ rating certification by Indian Green Building Council in March 2019. “Vijayawada Railway Station has also been awarded the fourth rank among 75 A1 category stations in the Indian Railways by the Quality Council of India.

We have more than 250 staff who help keep the station premises clean,” the DRM said. He claimed that the division was the first to get access to Interoperable Criminal Justice System and Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems.

