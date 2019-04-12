It’s scare tactics of Chandrababu Naidu, says YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC found fault with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest at the office of CEO Gopal Krishna Dwivedi in Amaravati on Wednesday. “Naidu is resorting to scare tactics to hamper smooth conduct of elections. It is in clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct and he raised issues before the CEO that should not be raised at this hour.

Further, YS Vivekananda Reddy murder was also raised, in violation of the court’s order. We have urged the Election Commission to stop the CM from affecting the smooth conduct of elections,” YSRC general secretary MVS Nagi Reddy told TNIE. Nagi Reddy, along with party leader Bala Souri, met the CEO in the evening and submitted a memorandum seeking action against Naidu.

Earlier, the YSRC leader filed a complaint with the CEO against Naidu for violating the poll code and pointed out that he was using the CM letterhead seeking mandate from the people. The CM’s message to the people was officially released on April 9. The YSRC also raised objections over transfer of officers by the Election Commission.

In the complaint, the TDP was accused of misusing the police to harass YSRC leaders and activists. It complained that the ruling party was using artificial fingerprints to rig the elections. Complaints were lodged against TDP candidate Paritala Sriram for attacking YSRC activists in Rapthadu of Anantapur district.