 Female voters outnumber men as Andhra records 79.64 per cent polling

VIJAYAWADA: The final voter turnout in the State stood at 79.64 per cent, 1.23 per cent higher than the 78.41 per cent recorded in the 2014 elections. The data pertaining to Thursday’s polls was released late on Friday night by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer. The total number of female voters who exercised their franchise was 1,57,87,759 compared to 1,44,12,652 in 2014 elections while 1,55,45,211 males voted in this elections as against 1,43,78,804 in the last elections. As per the data, the total number of votes polled in this elections stood at 3,13,33,631. The final voter turnout in Parliament elections was 79.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, based on the recommendation of the Guntur district collector, Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi on Friday sent proposals to the Chief Election Commissioner for holding re-poll in two polling stations.

The collector recommended re-polling in booth No 244 in Guntur West Assembly constituency and in booth No 94 in Narasaraopet constituency.

While allegations of rigging are learnt to be the reason for repoll proposal in the Guntur West constituency polling station, a defunct EVM reportedly prompted the collector to recommend repoll in the booth in Narasaraopet constituency.

Meanwhile, the CEO thanked one and all involved in the election process and appreciated the cooperation of officials and employees of all levels from all departments, political parties, contestants, security forces, technical staff and NCC cadets for the successful completion of elections on Thursday.

In a release issued on Friday, Dwivedi thanked the voters for turning up at polling stations in large numbers and exercising their franchise. Despite delay in conducting the polls due to technical glitches, voters cooperated with the Election Commission and exercised their franchise, he said.

“Showing their patience while waiting for their turn in queue lines to cast their votes, citizens upheld the value of voting right,” he observed.

Asked for his comment on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks that voting in several polling stations went on till 3.30 am, he said the process across the State was completed by around midnight.

