Home Cities Vijayawada

 Female voters outnumber men as Andhra records 79.64 per cent polling

The collector recommended re-polling in booth No 244 in Guntur West Assembly constituency and in booth No 94 in Narasaraopet constituency.

Published: 13th April 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Electronic voting machines kept in a strong room at an engineering college in Vijayawada on Friday a day after general elections in the State | P Ravindra Babu

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The final voter turnout in the State stood at 79.64 per cent, 1.23 per cent higher than the 78.41 per cent recorded in the 2014 elections. The data pertaining to Thursday’s polls was released late on Friday night by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer. The total number of female voters who exercised their franchise was 1,57,87,759 compared to 1,44,12,652 in 2014 elections while 1,55,45,211 males voted in this elections as against 1,43,78,804 in the last elections. As per the data, the total number of votes polled in this elections stood at 3,13,33,631. The final voter turnout in Parliament elections was 79.74 per cent.  

Meanwhile, based on the recommendation of the Guntur district collector, Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi on Friday sent proposals to the Chief Election Commissioner for holding re-poll in two polling stations.

ALSO READ | Police intensify vigil in violence-torn Tadipatri mandal

The collector recommended re-polling in booth No 244 in Guntur West Assembly constituency and in booth No 94 in Narasaraopet constituency.

While allegations of rigging are learnt to be the reason for repoll proposal in the Guntur West constituency polling station, a defunct EVM reportedly prompted the collector to recommend repoll in the booth in Narasaraopet constituency.

Meanwhile, the CEO thanked one and all involved in the election process and appreciated the cooperation of officials and employees of all levels from all departments, political parties, contestants, security forces, technical staff and NCC cadets for the successful completion of elections on Thursday.

In a release issued on Friday, Dwivedi thanked the voters for turning up at polling stations in large numbers and exercising their franchise. Despite delay in conducting the polls due to technical glitches, voters cooperated with the Election Commission and exercised their franchise, he said.

“Showing their patience while waiting for their turn in queue lines to cast their votes, citizens upheld the value of voting right,” he observed.

Asked for his comment on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks that voting in several polling stations went on till 3.30 am, he said the process across the State was completed by around midnight.

Repoll in two booths?

Based on the recommendation of the Guntur collector, the CEO sent proposals to the ECI for holding re-poll in two polling booths - one in Guntur West segment and another in Narasaraopet

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Elections CEC EVM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp