Krishna district excels in Inter results; Kadapa, Anantapur disappoint

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna stood first in the State in the Intermediate examinations, results of which were announced by board secretary B Udaya Lakshmi on Friday. While the pass percentage of the second year students stood at 72 per cent (3,09,613 cleared the exam out of the 4,31,739 who appeared), it was 60 per cent among the first year students (2,86,899 passed out of the 4,76,419 who appeared). Also, 75 per cent girls and 68 per cent boys passed in AP Inter second year. The pass percentages, however, decreased when compared to that in the previous year.

As many as 13,966 first-year and 9,340 second-year students have secured 10/10 GPA; 75,602 candidates appearing for the first year and 99,923 appearing for the second year examinations secured more than 9 GPA.

Krishna district topped the list with 81 per cent pass percentage in the second year and 72 per cent in the first, followed by West Godavari and Nellore with 69 per cent and 67 per cent in the first year and Chittoor and Nellore with 76 per cent and 74 per cent in the second year. Kadapa district secured the lowest pass percentage with 49 per cent in the first year and 61 per cent in the second year. Candidates, who wish to avail recounting or re-verification of their answer copies, have to pay online through Board of Intermediate Examination’s website by April 22; Rs 260 per paper for recounting and Rs 1,300 per paper for scanned copy with re-verification.

The supplementary examinations are scheduled from May 14 to May 22. Students can check their results on ‘Kaizala; and ‘People First’ apps and also through the websites examresults.ap.nic.in, results.cgg.gov.in, goresults.net, manabadi.com, exametc.com, educationandhra.com and bharatstudent.com and www.bieap.gov.in. Students can calculate their percentage by the following formula: CGPA*10

