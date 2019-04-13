TDP’s defeat sure, BJP will fill void, says GVL Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Inferring that YSRC would win the elections, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has predicted that the TDP would taste a massive defeat. He said the Thursday’s elections would be the last for TDP and that the BJP would fill the void created due to ‘extinction’ of the yellow party. Speaking to the media here on Friday, the BJP MP said that most TDP MLAs would lose the polls due to the corrupt governance in the last five years.

“After this election, there will only be one regional party in the State. The other, which is the TDP, will become extinct. There will be a political vacuum in the State and only the BJP can fill it by becoming an alternative power centre in Andhra Pradesh,” he expressed confidence. He added that the BJP-led Centre would work with any regional party, which would form the government in the State.

GVL, who is also the party national spokesperson, said that the sops announced by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the eleventh hour before the elections did not work in their favour. “The four-decade-long experience of Naidu is not going to yield any result. As a psephologist, I observed that sops showered in the last-minute never work. Also, despite copying KCR, who won the elections in Telangana, and also taking a few leaves out of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s book, he started ‘copy politics’, ultimately losing his appeal,” he observed. He further added that the saffron party would see a significant increase in its vote share.