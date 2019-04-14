Home Cities Vijayawada

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi with pomp and show

The festival of Baisakhi, which marks the Punjabi New Year, was celebrated with great energy and enthusiasm at the Culture Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravti (CCVA) on Saturday.

Published: 14th April 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The festival of Baisakhi, which marks the Punjabi New Year, was celebrated with great energy and enthusiasm at the Culture Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) on Saturday. Gatka, the Sikh martial art, was performed by youngsters who displayed their skills with swords and sticks. It was followed by power-packed traditional dance forms Bhangra and Giddha, which is performed during Vaisakhi as it is a harvest festival.

The cultural events concluded with a fashion show where participants, not only Sikhs but locals, too, were dressed in traditional Punjabi attire. 

The audience were told about the importance of the day and the formation of Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699 AD. The event was jointly organised by Gurudwara Sri Sikh Singh Sabha, CCVA and Andhra Arts Academy. Mementoes were presented to the office bearers of the Rotary and Inner Wheel Clubs of Vijayawada who participated as special invitees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp