Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi with pomp and show

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The festival of Baisakhi, which marks the Punjabi New Year, was celebrated with great energy and enthusiasm at the Culture Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) on Saturday. Gatka, the Sikh martial art, was performed by youngsters who displayed their skills with swords and sticks. It was followed by power-packed traditional dance forms Bhangra and Giddha, which is performed during Vaisakhi as it is a harvest festival.

The cultural events concluded with a fashion show where participants, not only Sikhs but locals, too, were dressed in traditional Punjabi attire.

The audience were told about the importance of the day and the formation of Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699 AD. The event was jointly organised by Gurudwara Sri Sikh Singh Sabha, CCVA and Andhra Arts Academy. Mementoes were presented to the office bearers of the Rotary and Inner Wheel Clubs of Vijayawada who participated as special invitees.