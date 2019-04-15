Home Cities Vijayawada

Tension prevails at Krishna varsity over opening of 3 reserved EVMs

The officials, who are claiming that necessary permission was taken from Nuzvid sub-collector, admitted that they had opened three reserve EVMs and preserved them in another godown in Agricultural mar

Published: 15th April 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna District Collector MD Imtiyaz speaking to political leaders at Krishna University in Machilipatnam on Sunday after controversy over the opening of reserved Electronic Voting Machines | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed on Krishna University campus in Machilipatnam in the late hours of Saturday as the news of revenue department officials reportedly opening three reserved Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) spread like wildfire after one video was aired in a vernacular news channel.

Alleging that Election Commission officials failed to inform them before opening the EVMs, leaders of various political parties reached the university campus in large numbers and demanded to know as to why the officials opened the EVMs all of a sudden when the counting date was slated for  May 23. However, the issue was settled when the collector and concerned revenue officials clarified to the leaders that officials opened reserve EVMs for the purpose of checking and that would not affect the election process in any manner.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 11 pm when the Nuzvid revenue officials opened the strong room at the university campus and opened three reserved EVMs allotted to Nuzvid Assembly segment. The officials, who are claiming that necessary permission was taken from Nuzvid sub-collector, admitted that they had opened three reserve EVMs and preserved them in another godown in Agricultural market.

Krishna district collector MA Imtiaz assured that a departmental inquiry would be initiated into the incident and said that action would be initiated against the videographer of the news channel for entering the strong room by submitting a fake ID card.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp