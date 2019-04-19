Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh mulls seeking Central aid for metro

Project as per revised DPR to cost Rs 20,000 crore; Systra-Rites consortium to make presentation on April 29

Published: 19th April 2019 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

Image used for representation (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as half of the time (five years) for the implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, is up, uncertainty still looms large on the Vijayawada (light) metro rail project. As the State is on the cusp of seeing its second term of governance soon, the cash-strapped State government is mulling submitting the revised DPR of the project, which is expected to cost Rs 20,000 crore, to the Centre as per the new metro rail policy. Since the other options of funding such as PPP, through external agencies and others are also being examined, a decision on the same would be taken by the next State Cabinet.

Though the State government had submitted a DPR in 2015, the Centre, in 2017, directed the State officials to submit a fresh DPR as per the new metro rail policy. The Centre had a reason to seek a fresh report on the project as it felt a Rs 8,000-crore metro in city like Vijayawada, which has less than 15 lakh population, was financially unviable. However, the State government had decided to not send a revised DPR as per the new policy and started exploring other options of funding, especially after the project’s execution became one of the bone of contentions between the State and the Centre.

To make it financially viable and also to have wider connectivity, the Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation (AMRC) tweaked the original plan and moved to light metro from medium metro. As per the first DPR, the project was only 26-km-long and was proposed on two corridors -- Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) to Nidamanuru and PNBS to Penamaluru -- in Vijayawada. But, according to the new DPR, which is likely to be finalised next month, there will be three corridors -- Vijayawada airport to Amaravati, Penamaluru to PNBS, and Railway Station to Jakkampudi -- spread across 75 kms.

While the earlier planned metro project construction was estimated to cost Rs 250 crore per km, the proposed new light metro is expected to cost around Rs 200 crore per km, taking its total estimated cost to Rs 20,000 crore. With this, the State government, which is facing a financial crunch, is once again considering the option of seeking the Centre’s support. “Once the DPR is frozen, we will send it for the approval of the State Cabinet, whenever it is formed, which will tell us if we have to go for central funding or PPP or other means of fund mobilisation. However, we will also give another try at getting central funding by submitting the DPR as per the new metro rail policy. But, the final decision would be in the hands of the heads of next government,” a top-ranking official told TNIE, observing that the fate of the project would depend on the priorities of the next government.

However, the official also exuded confidence that the project will see the light of the day soon. “If the Centre gives a green signal to the project, there will be no stopping. We will get a clarity once the DPR is finalised,” the official observed.

After Systra-Rites consortium makes the presentation on April 29, it would be forwarded to the steering committee for final scrutiny. From there, it would be sent to the State govt.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp