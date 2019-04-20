Home Cities Vijayawada

Transgenders thrashed by locals file complaint

 Four transgenders filed a complaint against locals at Ibrahimpatnam Police Station on Friday after they were allegedly thrashed by them.

Published: 20th April 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four transgenders filed a complaint against locals at Ibrahimpatnam Police Station on Friday after they were allegedly thrashed by them. A case under Section 324 of IPC was registered by the police and launched an investigation. 

According to Ibrahimpatnam police, the complainants were identified as M Nirosha, Kala, M Varsha and D Nisha. In their complaint, the transgenders mentioned that the incident happened late on Thursday night when the transgenders were returning home after work. 

At that moment, Varma who runs a ferry business, was under the influence of alcohol and abused the transgenders with vulgar words and thrashed them with sticks. All the four transgenders suffered injuries on their shoulders and legs. They appealed to the police to initiate stern action against Varma and 10 others, who supported him in attacking them. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Transgenders IPC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp