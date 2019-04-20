Transgenders thrashed by locals file complaint

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four transgenders filed a complaint against locals at Ibrahimpatnam Police Station on Friday after they were allegedly thrashed by them. A case under Section 324 of IPC was registered by the police and launched an investigation.

According to Ibrahimpatnam police, the complainants were identified as M Nirosha, Kala, M Varsha and D Nisha. In their complaint, the transgenders mentioned that the incident happened late on Thursday night when the transgenders were returning home after work.

At that moment, Varma who runs a ferry business, was under the influence of alcohol and abused the transgenders with vulgar words and thrashed them with sticks. All the four transgenders suffered injuries on their shoulders and legs. They appealed to the police to initiate stern action against Varma and 10 others, who supported him in attacking them.