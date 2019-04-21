Home Cities Vijayawada

Growing discontent: Is Jana Sena going Praja Rajyam way?

Post elections, discontent is simmering in the actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena.

Published: 21st April 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Post elections, discontent is simmering in the actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena.The primary reason for it being his alleged clandestine understanding with the ruling Telugu Desam and the way he conducted his poll campaign, targeting the YSR Congress more than the TDP, and issuing party tickets to ‘unworthy elements’ much to the dismay of the party loyalists.   

The first signs of disillusionment with Pawan emerged just a day after the elections with party cadre and leaders going AWOL leaving the party headquarters deserted. Worse, some senior leaders are planning to jump ship. Pawan himself has gone to Hyderabad and his core group was given ‘one-month’ vacation.
Though going on a vacation after a hectic campaign is understandable, sources in the party told TNIE that there’s more to it than meets the eye.

Lending credence to this, Addepalli Sridhar, official spokesperson and the most vocal and visible man of the Jana Sena, on Saturday announced that he was going to keep away from all party activities.
It is learnt that he has made up his mind to quit the party.

Highly-placed sources in the party said: “The lofty objective with which the party was launched has been completely diluted.”

“Tickets were given to the undeserving, instead of those who were attracted by the party’s ideology and served it loyally,” the sources said. The disenchanted partymen are also disappointed with Pawan’s perceived dalliance with the TDP, which, they believe, took the steam off the poll campaign, particularly in the last few days leading up to the polling day.

Many in the party are pessimistic about its prospects in the elections with some predicting that it may not even win five seats. “It will be difficult for the party to win 10 seats, as the contest in most places was largely between the TDP and the YSRC. Voters looked at Jana Sena as the TDP’s B team,” a member of Pawan’s young brigade told TNIE.

The party leaders are not even sure of the prospects of the JSP chief, who contested from Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka Assembly segments. During electioneering, he hardly visited the constituencies. In the run-up to the elections, the Jana Sena had projected itself as a ‘kingmaker, if not the king’. Pawan, in fact, went to the extent of claiming that he would be the next chief minister. However, the same enthusiasm was missing in the last lap of the campaign. Sridhar, the man who batted for Jana Sena in TV debates, is likely to quit the party formally soon. Much like Parakala Prabhakar’s press conference while leaving the Praja Rajyam, Sridhar’s parting shot could be explosive. He had expected to be given the Rajamahendravaram ticket, which was ultimately given to A Satyanarayana.

An advocate by profession, Sridhar, who runs several educational institutions, started his political journey with the Praja Rajyam Party. Before joining the Jana Sena, he was with the Congress, the TDP and others.  “I feel disappointed with the way things are shaping up in the party.  Hence, my decision to keep away from party affairs,” he told TNIE. Party senior leader Nadendla Manohar said he was not aware of Sridhar’s decision.  

“Our party is young and growing, and it will emerge stronger as it progresses,” he said. Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the Jana Sena leadership is contemplating downsizing its staff. A senior leader denied it stating that not many staff were on the party’s payroll right from the beginning. “Most of the people who worked for the Jana Sena are Pawan’s fans and friends, and did it voluntarily,” he said.

‘Prospects look Grim’

Many in the party are pessimistic about its prospects in the elections with some predicting that it may not even win five seats. The leaders are not sure if the Jana Sena supremo, who contested from Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka Assembly segments, would win from any of these constituencies

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan Jana Sena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp