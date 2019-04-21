Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Run for Jesus’ organised

He got into the time scale of humankind and his birth was an important landmark in human history.

Published: 21st April 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hundreds of Christians participated in the ninth edition of ‘Run for Jesus’ (mini-marathon) organised by members of various churches in connection with Easter here on Saturday. Rev Fr A Viswa Prasad flagged off the procession from Bishop Hazarathaiah High School after performing special mass in the presence of Rev B Dayanandam and Vijayawada Pastors Fellowship president Bishop G Rakshananandam. Both young and old alike enthusiastically took part in the run to mark the end of 40-day period of fasting and prayers.

The procession passed through Sikhamani Centre, Visalandhra Road, Chuttugunta, BRTS Road, Sarada College and culminated into a mass gathering at Lutheran Church on Sambamurthy Road. Delivering his discourse, Viswa Prasad said Jesus is remembered for centuries because of the deep impact of his philosophy. He got into the time scale of humankind and his birth was an important landmark in human history.

