Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayasai continues his tirade against VV Lakshminarayana

In reply, VVL said he has been working on preparing policy for the major issues of poverty and unemployment that are plaguing the country.

Published: 21st April 2019 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasari Reddy has continued his tirade against former CBI joint director and Jana Sena Party’s Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate V V Lakshminarayana for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

“You deserve to get the His Master’s Voice (HMV) award. You thought of joining the TDP and even set a muhurat for it. But, in the last minute, on the directions of your boss, you joined JSP,’’ the YSRC MP tweeted. Indirectly referring that the JSP and TDP had a secret poll pact, Vijayasai asked as to why Pawan Kalyan did not campaign in Kuppam and Mangalagiri constituencies.

In another tweet, the YSRC leader said, “Lakshminarayana garu, you are still the JD. Not in the CBI, but the joint director of TDP-Jana Sena. You are the joint director of a party having criminals.’’

In reply, VVL said he has been working on preparing policy for the major issues of poverty and unemployment that are plaguing the country. He asked Vijayasai to give any suggestions if he had any.
VVL said he is anymore interested in wasting his precious time. If necessary Jana Sainiks will give reply to your tweets, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp