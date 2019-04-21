Vijayasai continues his tirade against VV Lakshminarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasari Reddy has continued his tirade against former CBI joint director and Jana Sena Party’s Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate V V Lakshminarayana for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

“You deserve to get the His Master’s Voice (HMV) award. You thought of joining the TDP and even set a muhurat for it. But, in the last minute, on the directions of your boss, you joined JSP,’’ the YSRC MP tweeted. Indirectly referring that the JSP and TDP had a secret poll pact, Vijayasai asked as to why Pawan Kalyan did not campaign in Kuppam and Mangalagiri constituencies.

In another tweet, the YSRC leader said, “Lakshminarayana garu, you are still the JD. Not in the CBI, but the joint director of TDP-Jana Sena. You are the joint director of a party having criminals.’’

In reply, VVL said he has been working on preparing policy for the major issues of poverty and unemployment that are plaguing the country. He asked Vijayasai to give any suggestions if he had any.

VVL said he is anymore interested in wasting his precious time. If necessary Jana Sainiks will give reply to your tweets, he said.