16-ft tall bronze statue of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar to adorn Vizag

Venkateswara Rao is a famous sculptor, whose family is into the business of making statues for several decades.

A statue of BR Ambedkar

A statue of BR Ambedkar (File|PTI)

By Express News Service

 

The bronze statue of BR
Ambedkar sculpted at 
Surya Silpasala 
in Tenali | Express

GUNTUR:  Katuri Venkateswara Rao has sculpted a 16-ft tall bronze statue of BR Ambedkar, Architect of Indian Constitution, at his Surya Silpasala in Tenali with the help of his son Ravichandra and other workers. The Department of Culture placed the order for the statue of  BR Ambedkar to be installed by Visakhapatnam Port Trust. About 3,500 kg of bronze was used for making the 16-ft tall statue, which will be installed at Convent Junction in Vizag. 

Venkateswara Rao is a famous sculptor, whose family is into the business of making statues for several decades. He has sculpted hundreds of statues of national leaders and prominent personalities so far. 

An expert committee comprising Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati CEO E Sivanagi Reddy and Joint Director of Social Welfare R Mallikarjuna Rao, examined the statue and appreciated the craftsmanship of sculptor. The  statue was sent to Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

