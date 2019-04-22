Beware of robbery gangs, railway passengers warned

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Suspicious of the possibilities of inter-state gangs operating and taking advantage of the passenger rush in trains during the summer months, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Vijayawada division has cautioned commuters to remain cautious. More than 200 trains, including superfast, express, passenger and weekly ones, halt at the city railway station, which registers an average daily footfall of two lakh.

The number of people, who prefer to visit their hometowns or go on vacations, relying on the station usually increases during the hot months and festive seasons. Taking the advantage of the situation, criminals from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and West Bengal become active and look for their victims, a senior RPF personnel told TNIE.

Explaining the modus operandi of such gangs, he said, “Criminals purchase tickets for AC coaches of long distance trains. In the pretext of searching their seat numbers, they conduct a recce, identify passengers and steal cash, gold and other ornaments especially from women and elderly people. After committing the crime, they sell the stolen items in various cities making quick money.” Around 168 such thefts were reported in the Vijayawada division during 2018-19 and nearly `6.64 crore cash was recovered from inter-state robbery gangs, the official added. As many as 109 persons were prosecuted in relation with these cases.

In 2017-18, around `3 crore was robbed from passengers. Of this amount, `1.5 crore was stolen in the regional division. Most of the robberies took place during the summer. When asked about the measures being taken by the RPF personnel, the official said strict vigil was being kept on the long-distance trains and station premises. “The public address systems are also being put to extensive usage at important stations of the division. The passengers are alerted to remain cautious for the entire duration of their journey and maintain distance from strangers.”

Apart from this, sensitisation programmes for the ticket collectors of long-distance trains were also being organised in the Vijayawada division. The officials were being informed about the modus operandi of criminals on the prowl. Photographs and details of suspects were given to them, he said.

