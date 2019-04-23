Home Cities Vijayawada

Students of Vijayawada engineering college develop drone to fight fire

Final year students of  Potti Sriramulu Chalavadi Mallikharjuna Rao College of Engineering and Technology claim that the drone can reach the place of incident before the fire brigade personnel.

Published: 23rd April 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 09:08 AM

Students hold demo of a drone in Vijayawada on Monday

Students hold demo of a drone in Vijayawada on Monday |Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A team of final year engineering students of Potti Sriramulu Chalavadi Mallikharjuna Rao College of Engineering and Technology developed a prototype drone that can help in fighting fire.
The students met AP State Disaster and Fire Services Directorate General  K Satyanarayana at his office here on Monday and gave him a demonstration about the functioning of the drone developed by them.

One of the developers of the drone, N Mohan Surya, said, “Our main intention is to help the department and public during fire accidents. In this regard, we have developed a drone which can reach the accident location even before the fire brigade personnel join the rescue operations. The fire fighting drone consists of a ‘fire extinguisher ball’ that can be dropped on the site which then releases carbon dioxide (CO2) and douse the flames.”

 

