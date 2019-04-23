Students of Vijayawada engineering college develop drone to fight fire

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A team of final year engineering students of Potti Sriramulu Chalavadi Mallikharjuna Rao College of Engineering and Technology developed a prototype drone that can help in fighting fire.

The students met AP State Disaster and Fire Services Directorate General K Satyanarayana at his office here on Monday and gave him a demonstration about the functioning of the drone developed by them.

One of the developers of the drone, N Mohan Surya, said, “Our main intention is to help the department and public during fire accidents. In this regard, we have developed a drone which can reach the accident location even before the fire brigade personnel join the rescue operations. The fire fighting drone consists of a ‘fire extinguisher ball’ that can be dropped on the site which then releases carbon dioxide (CO2) and douse the flames.”