Vijayawada division gets new divisional railway manager

A 1990-batch Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer, Srinivas, on the occasion, said improving the maintenance of railways facilities would be his top priority.

P Srinivas (right) after taking charge as Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager in Vijayawada on Monday

P Srinivas (right) after taking charge as Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager in Vijayawada on Monday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: P Srinivas, Chief Engineer (Works) at the SCR’s headquarters at Secunderabad, has taken charge as the divisional railway manager (DRM) of the Vijayawada railway division from R Dhananjayulu.

A 1990-batch Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer, Srinivas, on the occasion, said improving the maintenance of railways facilities would be his top priority. He held talks with Additional DRM (Infrastructure) MVS Rama Raju and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager P Bhaskar Reddy, among other senior officials, at his chamber after assuming charge as the DRM.

Srinivas has also worked in various capacities in many divisions of the South Central Railway (SCR); he was also on deputation in Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd as chief project manager (Co-ordination) at Secunderabad.

