Home Cities Vijayawada

Construct check dam to mitigate water crisis: Vijayawada Taxpayers’ Association

The TPA flayed the state governmentt for conveniently ignoring present needs of Vijayawada.

Published: 24th April 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada

File photo of Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the onset of summer and increasing water scarcity in Vijayawada, Taxpayers’ Association (TPA) has urged the State government to construct check dam near Prakasam Barrage or Yanamalakuduru with capacities of 5 TMC each to overcome water crisis.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, TPA secretary MV Anjaneyulu said the undivided Andhra Pradesh government’s proposal to construct a check dam downstream Prakasam Barrage to augment drinking water supply in the city is still on papers as a result of which the situation is becoming worse every summer.

“It is a shame that policymakers who took up the construction of Vykuntapuram Barrage on Krishna river to cater to the future drinking water needs of Amaravati, have conveniently ignored the present needs of Vijayawada, which has 10 lakh plus population,” he said. “Residents of New Rajarajeswari Peta, Rajiv Nagar and Vambay Colony are facing severe drinking water shortage and more areas may face the same crisis if the issue is not addressed,” he added.

Association president V Sambi Reddy claimed that not only Vijayawada but majority of the districts of the State are facing similar problems due to dip in groundwater levels and cited examples of Tiruvuru, Mylavaram and Gampalagudem, where water was being supplied through tankers on alternate days to mitigate the crisis. "It has become a routine for the government to conduct review meetings during summer on drinking water supply but the ground situation is contradictory to their statements," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakasam Barrage Vijayawada Taxpayers Association Vijayawada water crisis Vijayawada dam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp