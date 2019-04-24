Construct check dam to mitigate water crisis: Vijayawada Taxpayers’ Association

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the onset of summer and increasing water scarcity in Vijayawada, Taxpayers’ Association (TPA) has urged the State government to construct check dam near Prakasam Barrage or Yanamalakuduru with capacities of 5 TMC each to overcome water crisis.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, TPA secretary MV Anjaneyulu said the undivided Andhra Pradesh government’s proposal to construct a check dam downstream Prakasam Barrage to augment drinking water supply in the city is still on papers as a result of which the situation is becoming worse every summer.

“It is a shame that policymakers who took up the construction of Vykuntapuram Barrage on Krishna river to cater to the future drinking water needs of Amaravati, have conveniently ignored the present needs of Vijayawada, which has 10 lakh plus population,” he said. “Residents of New Rajarajeswari Peta, Rajiv Nagar and Vambay Colony are facing severe drinking water shortage and more areas may face the same crisis if the issue is not addressed,” he added.

Association president V Sambi Reddy claimed that not only Vijayawada but majority of the districts of the State are facing similar problems due to dip in groundwater levels and cited examples of Tiruvuru, Mylavaram and Gampalagudem, where water was being supplied through tankers on alternate days to mitigate the crisis. "It has become a routine for the government to conduct review meetings during summer on drinking water supply but the ground situation is contradictory to their statements," he said.