52K students to take APICET tomorrow 

Candidates can raise objections against the answer keys on or before  April 26.

Published: 25th April 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) Vice-Chancellor VVN Rajendra Prasad on Wednesday said that Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET) 2019,  for admission into MCA and MBA courses in all universities of the State and their affiliated colleges, will be conducted on April 26.  

Addressing the media here, Rajendra Prasad said that the exam would be conducted at 98 centres in 24 cities/towns in the State and Hyderabad. The V-C said a total of 52,736 candidates would take the test in two sessions from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. 

Meanwhile, AP EAMCET for Agriculture and Medical streams ended on Wednesday. EAMCET for Engineering ended on Tuesday. The officials released the primary key for Engineering and for Agriculture Medical streams on Wednesday. Candidates can raise objections against the answer keys on or before  April 26.

