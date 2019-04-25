BJP urges EC to file case against Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State vice-president S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy demanded that a suo moto case be booked against TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for his comments that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) could be hacked.

Reddy also questioned the government as to why it was being careless in the controversy surrounding TTD gold. He demanded that a high-level probe be held into the issue. “Why didn’t the government suspend the Executive Officer and the Joint Executive Officer? How can it consider the statements of the EO, who is involved in the careless transportation of the yellow metal?”

The BJP leader also demanded an apology from the TDP as one of its MPs, JC Diwakar Reddy, made ‘derogatory’ comments against the people of Rayalaseema.