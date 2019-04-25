Home Cities Vijayawada

Security tightened at city temple, churches after Sri Lanka church blast

The recent bombings in Sri Lanka, which claimed more than 300 lives, have prompted police to beef up security at places of worship, particularly churches.

Published: 25th April 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

A view of St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The recent bombings in Sri Lanka, which claimed more than 300 lives, have prompted police to beef up security at places of worship, particularly churches. Goddess Kanaka Durga temple administration also took stock of the security arrangements and corrective measures.

The Goddess Kanaka Durga Temple witnesses 40,000 to 50,000 devotees on an average every day but security lapses have been reported. There was a demand for installing baggage checking counter, metal detectors and maintaining a dog squad as part of strengthening security.

Speaking to TNIE, Temple Executive Officer V Koteswaramma said, “Following the serial blasts in Colombo, security has been beefed up atop Indrakeeladri. Instructions were given to the security personnel to conduct thorough checks in the queues and prevent devotees from using mobile phones near Maha Mandapam.” She added that tenders would be invited to install CCTV cameras.

Meanwhile, the City Police officials have increased security at major churches across the city, following the serial blasts in Colombo.

