Ice cream units raided over adulteration plaints in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Upon receiving complaints of adulteration and malpractices in ice cream manufacturing units in the city, officials of Food Safety Department and Krishna District Legal Metrology jointly carried out raids here on Friday.

Joint Collector Kritika Shukla led the simultaneous raids at Sri Sai Maruthi Milk Products, Gollapudi and Sri Guru Venkateswara Food Products, Bhavanipuram.

During the raids, Assistant Food Controller N Purnachandra Rao and Legal Metrology official Silman noticed that few traders are manufacturing the food items in unhygienic conditions and are packaging them without mentioning the manufacturing date.

From the units, officials collected as many as eight samples of different varieties of ice creams for testing and sent them to the laboratory. Notices were served to the units under Section 32 FSS Act.

Officials also observed that the manufacturers were adulterating the ice creams by mixing high dose of synthetic colours and electrolysis chemical powders. “Ice cream manufacturers should be cautious as the products are mostly consumed by children. Stern action will be initiated against manufacturers if products failed to meet the food safety standards,” said Kritika Shukla adding necessary instructions were given to the food safety officials to carry out similar raids in Vijayawada and across Krishna district.