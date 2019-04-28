TDP urges Chief Secretary to release Rs 130 crore for CMRF

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam is totally focused on preventing the Chief Minister from discharging his responsibilities, TDP organising secretary G Malyadri has said that it is unfair on the part of the former to neglect problems of the public.

The Meteorological Department has warned that cyclone Fani may have its impact on South Coastal Andhra. However, the Chief Secretary is yet to lay focus on the precautionary measures to be taken for minimising damages to the people, the TDP leader alleged on Saturday.

Demanding that the Chief Secretary release Rs 130 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for clearing cheques, he wanted the officials to explain the reasons for bouncing of CMRF cheques. Earlier, the State government has released Rs 300 crore to CMRF and the cheques used to be cleared every week. But, the cheques are bouncing now, he said.

He also wanted the officials to release funds to panchayats for payment of wages to staff, maintenance of sanitation and other purposes.