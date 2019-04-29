25 air coolers to rescue of passengers at Vijayawada Bus Station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With mercury-level rising day-by-day, the Krishna region of AP State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) has arranged for air coolers at the arrival and departure blocks of Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) for the convenience of the passengers. To serve the purpose, RTC officials have purchased 25 air coolers, which are being maintained by the water plant situated on the PNBS premises.

Usually, the PNBS witnesses a passenger footfall of at least 50,000 to 70,000 per day and the number gradually increases up to one lakh during festive days and summer vacation. Passengers travelling to their home towns in Krishna and twin Godavari districts from various destinations like Chennai, Bangalore and Tirupati throng the premises to catch inter link services. On Sunday, majority of the passengers were seen sitting near the air coolers.

“Passengers with an advanced reservation ticket are allowed to occupy the air conditioned waiting halls at the arrival and departure blocks. But those who purchase tickets at the bus station just before their journey are allowed to occupy the benches and they are generally inconvenienced at PNBS. Taking a serious note of the issue, we decided to arrange air coolers to provide a respite for the passengers during the summer,’’ said chief traffic manager B Sriramulu.