Vijayawada kids and young women flaunt designer dresses

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Samana College for Design Studies and Management (SCDS) has conducted its annual fashion show for its students at Novotel Varun and Kondapalli Fort this weekend.

While the junior students designed their line of clothing for kids who walked the ramp at Novotel, the seniors showcased their talent at the Fort. “Such practical events encourage budding designers to push themselves beyond their limits, and come up with something dazzling,” said Samana Moosavi, head of the college.

The fashion show for junior students was conducted in two rounds and six sequences. In the first round, children walked the ramp flaunting their designer dresses; in the second, they were accompanied by their respective designers. ‘Grey and Peach’ was the first sequence in which kids wore collection highlighting Mother Nature and ‘her different moods’.

This was followed by ‘Green’ sequence that represented the spring season. Next, kids were dressed up in costumes of various colours that signified ‘positivity, fun, diversity and oneness’.