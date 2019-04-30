Home Cities Vijayawada

One arrested in Vijayawada for cheating people by promising jobs; Rs 2 lakh, gold seized

S Ram Gopal duped people by promising to provide them jobs in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Published: 30th April 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bhavanipuram police on Monday arrested a 49-year-old man for duping people by promising to provide them jobs in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The police seized Rs 2 lakh, 272 grams of gold, a car, a motorcycle, a laptop, four mobile phones, fake certificates, stamps and agreement bonds from him.

The accused, S Ram Gopal, visited an internet cafe owned by the complainant, Surya Kiran, 10 months ago, and identified himself as a section officer in the ministry, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Ch Venkata Appala Naidu. On his request, Surya Kiran and his 15 friends ‘quoted tenders’ for statewide distribution of medical supplies and applied for contract jobs for Swachh Bharat Mission. Ram Gopal then collected Rs 1 crore from the 16 persons.  

A few months later, when they enquired with Surya Kiran if there was any development with regard to the tender and jobs, the complainant was asked to appear for an interview at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi, where he was told that the interview was cancelled and orders related to the posting would be issued soon. 
In November, the complainant came to know that Ram Gopal was vacating his house in the city, the DCP said. The accused was then confronted by Surya Kiran and his friends, but left after convincing them.

After the complaint was lodged, a special police team was formed and it, after receiving a tip-off, apprehended the accused near Kaleswara Rao Market. As many as 22 cases are registered against Ram Gopal in Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Rajamahendravaram, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam, the DCP said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada police Vijayawada job duper Vijayawada job scam Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp