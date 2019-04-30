One arrested in Vijayawada for cheating people by promising jobs; Rs 2 lakh, gold seized

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bhavanipuram police on Monday arrested a 49-year-old man for duping people by promising to provide them jobs in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The police seized Rs 2 lakh, 272 grams of gold, a car, a motorcycle, a laptop, four mobile phones, fake certificates, stamps and agreement bonds from him.

The accused, S Ram Gopal, visited an internet cafe owned by the complainant, Surya Kiran, 10 months ago, and identified himself as a section officer in the ministry, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Ch Venkata Appala Naidu. On his request, Surya Kiran and his 15 friends ‘quoted tenders’ for statewide distribution of medical supplies and applied for contract jobs for Swachh Bharat Mission. Ram Gopal then collected Rs 1 crore from the 16 persons.

A few months later, when they enquired with Surya Kiran if there was any development with regard to the tender and jobs, the complainant was asked to appear for an interview at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi, where he was told that the interview was cancelled and orders related to the posting would be issued soon.

In November, the complainant came to know that Ram Gopal was vacating his house in the city, the DCP said. The accused was then confronted by Surya Kiran and his friends, but left after convincing them.

After the complaint was lodged, a special police team was formed and it, after receiving a tip-off, apprehended the accused near Kaleswara Rao Market. As many as 22 cases are registered against Ram Gopal in Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Rajamahendravaram, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam, the DCP said.