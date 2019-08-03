Brace for heavy rains in coastal Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in all coastal districts of the State in the next 24

hours under the impact of low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, according to IMD-Hyderabad.

On Friday, moderate to heavy rain occurred across North Coastal districts of the State and at isolated places in East Godavari district.

The southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Coastal AP in the last 24 hours, witnessing a very heavy rain at isolated places in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, East Godavari , West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts. The highest rainfall of 134 mm was recorded at Chintur in East Godavari district and 124 mm at Kunavaram in East Godavari district.

Weathermen say another low pressure area is likely to develop over north Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood around August 4 and till then moderate spells of rain will occur across the State.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and the Indian Ocean Forecast System (INDOFOS) issued high wave alert. Waves of 3.0 - 3.5 m height are forecast in the next 48 hours along the coast of Andhra Pradesh from Dugarajapatnam in Nellore district to Baruva in Srikakulam district. The state of the sea would be rough so fishermen have been cautioned not to venture into the sea along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Under the influence of depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood and strong monsoon conditions, strong surface winds from westerly direction at a speed of 45-50 kmph are likely along and off Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

According to IMD, an upper air cyclonic circulation currently lies over northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh­, tilting southwestwards with height.

As on Friday, the districts of Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari witnessed about 60 mm rainfall. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts received light to moderate rainfall of about 40 mm.