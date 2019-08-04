Seven-year-old boy dies after being bitten by two snakes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seven-year-old Murali of Bobbilipadu village in Chandarlapadu mandal of Krishna district succumbed to his death due to multiple snakebite on Friday. He was bitten by two snakes while he was sleeping with his parents.

Due to the absence of health centres in his village, Murali’s parents had to rush him to Nandigama, which is 15 km away from their home. Though the medical staff there administered four anti-venom injections, his condition deteriorated and was referred to Vijayawada government general hospital, where he died.

According to District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) Dr S Jyothirmani, “As he was bitten by two snakes, the poison had greater impact on the child’s body.”