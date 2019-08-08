Home Cities Vijayawada

YSRCP Government ready to reopen model and primary schools, says Education Minister 

Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh, said the State Government was ready to reopen the model schools and primary schools that were closed under rationalisation across the State.

Adimulapu Suresh (Yerragondapalem) (Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh, said the State Government was ready to reopen the model schools and primary schools that were closed under rationalisation across the State. Following the directions of Legislative Council chairman MA Shariff, to conduct a detailed session on ‘Education System’, the minister interacted with MLCs and education department officials on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh said the government was committed to fulfill the long pending demands of the teachers that include transfers, promotions, recruitment, seniority and implementation of service rules. “In the last two months, the government fulfilled its promises regarding education under ‘Navaratnalu’ in which English was introduced as a medium of instruction in schools in addition to skill development and infrastructure changes. Apart from that, instructions were also given to implement ‘No Bag Day’ in schools across the State on every first and third Saturday of the month,” he said.

The Minister further said during the recent Assembly budget sessions, queries pertaining to model schools, hiring of teachers and service rule guidelines were resolved. 

During the course of the meeting, Suresh gave clarifications for the questions raised by MLCs V Balasubramaniam, AS Rama Krishna, KS Lakshman Rao, PNV Madhav and others over improvement of school education, infrastructure development, effective implementation of Amma Vodi scheme, mid-day meal scheme and lesson planning.  On the occasion, the minister assured, that the teacher hiring issue would be dealt with in a phased manner.

