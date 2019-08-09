Andhra Education Minister releases SSC, Andhra Pradesh Open School Society advanced supplementary results

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh declared the results of SSC and Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Examinations of Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) at the Sub-Collector’s office here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh said that out of 14,676 students who appeared for the SSC examination, 9,382 cleared the exam successfully and the pass percentage is 63.93. The examinations were conducted from July 11 to 18. In the Intermediate category, as many as 7,478 students cleared the exam out of total 14,077 appeared and the pass percentage is 53.12. Guntur district topped the SSC exam with 88.14 per cent and Kadapa stood at the bottom with 30.19 per cent. While Prakasam district stood top in Intermediate with 71.96 percentage, West Godavari stood at the bottom with 33.49 percentage, he said.

The minister further said that the provisional ‘Memo of Grades’ of passed/failed candidates would be sent to the concerned institutions within 10 days. The details of all the candidates will also be uploaded on the APOSS website ‘www.apopenschool.org’.

If any discrepancy is found in the provisional ‘Memo of Grades’, it should be brought to the notice of the APOSS Director, on or before August 16 through the AI Coordinator / DEO concerned. The fee for recounting and re-verification cum-supply of a photocopy of the evaluated answer script will have to be paid through any one of the “AP Online” centres across the state from August 9 to 20, he added. Commissioner for School Education K Sandhya Rani was also present.