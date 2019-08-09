Home Cities Vijayawada

Doctors’ strike affects out-patient services across Andhra Pradesh

IMA gives call in protest against ‘manhandling’ of a medico by police during protest in Vijayawada; minor scuffle took place between jr docs, patients at Kurnool GGH
 

Junior doctors protesting against NMC Bill in Vijayawada (Photo| EPS, Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Healthcare services remained paralysed in the State following a 24-hour strike call given by senior and junior doctors and private hospital representatives. With doctors not attending outpatient services and boycotting elective services in government hospitals, people were forced to approach private hospitals or search for alternatives. 

Only a few private hospitals and clinics remained open. The call given by Indian Medical Association (IMA) at 6 am on Thursday will continue up to 6 am on Friday in protest against the alleged manhandling of a medico by police during a protest by junior doctors in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Members of IMA, Government Doctors’ Association,  AP Junior Doctors’ Association and Andhra Pradesh Private Hospital and Nursing Homes’ (APNA) closed medical services in hospitals, clinics and nursing homes. 

The doctors from private hospitals joined the protest while many hospitals in Vijaywada had emergency services. 

About 1,000 medicos of King George Hospital (KGH) in Vizag boycotted electives and emergency services too. On an average, about 1,500 patients get treated at the KGH on any single day and those who came there, returned disappointed or approached private hospitals or clinics that are still functional. The KGH has deputed around 100 doctors from non-clinical departments, including anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pharma and microbiology departments, to take up medical services.

At the Kurnool government hospital, tense moments prevailed for some time with medicos locking up the OP block. Before the hospital authorities could resolve the issue and unlock the OP block, a minor scuffle took place between the junior doctors and patients. However, the situation became normal after sometime. Operations at the government general hospital and other hospitals as well as nursing homes were hit as the doctors joined the protests.Kurnool government hospital superintendent, Dr P Chandrasekhar said the locks were opened after the police intervened. “The protests are a hinderance, but we are taking all the necessary steps to provide healthcare to the people,” he added.

In RIMS, Ongole, doctors boycotted the inpatient as well as the regular rounds after 10 am triggering anxiety among patients admitted to the hospital. However, doctors attended to emergency cases as and when the need arose. 

‘Though we are participating in the strike, we are concerned about the patients and as and when there is a need of a medical officer, our doctors offered medical services...it is prime duty,” IMA representative Dr R Jaya Sekhar, told TNIE.

The major demands of the junior doctors and IMA include amendments to National Medical Commission Bill to stop bridge courses and community health worker courses as it weakens allopathic treatment and causes damage to patients, to continue common NEET PG entrance for post graduates, one common final-year exam for licentiate exam rather having two, 75 per cent government quota in private medical colleges, ‘doctor protection act’ to prevent violence against doctors and to include Indian medical services course on par with Indian Administrative Services.

