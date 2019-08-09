Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal promises Double-decker express between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal said that the double-decker Uday Express would be introduced between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam shortly.

The train would run five days a week. In a letter to BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, Goyal said, that he hoped that the new train would ensure better connectivity. The decision was taken after Rao wrote to Goyal on June 6 requesting the introduction of a double-decker train.