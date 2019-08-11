Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada residents stage protest against mass burial of cows in fear of contamination

Locals oppose move to bury cows in goshala; authorities, however, continue to do so after agitators leave; police register case on special grounds

Published: 11th August 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

A cow being taken for health checkup from the goshala in Kotturu Tadepalli near Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Worried that the mass burial of cows–who died after consuming fodder on Friday night–might contaminate groundwater, locals staged a protest near Sri Vijayawada Gosamrakshana Sangham in Kottur Tadepalli near Vijayawada, demanding that the officials look for an alternate location.

As many as 50 villagers reached the goshala around 10 am on Saturday to meet officials, but were obstructed by the police. Angered by this, they raised slogans against the administration. “The goshala lacks sanitation and does not follow a proper method to dispose of waste, and stagnant rainwater,” they alleged.

One of the agitators, Chebrolu Mariyamma (36), said around 1,500 people from more than 550 families were residing in the village, and depend on groundwater for drinking and cooking purposes. “We are consuming polluted water, despite knowing. What will happen to groundwater when more than 80 cows are buried in the goshala?”

“Not many know what goes on inside the goshala. Cows are dying and they (caretakers) are burying them. Three days ago, 10 cows had died and were buried inside the compound,” she added.

After hearing their pleas, Sub-collector Misha Singh directed the officials concerned to collect water samples from the village for analysis and supply clean water through tankers.

However, the officials buried the dead animals in the compound after the villagers left. A senior official from the Animal Husbandry Department, backing the decision by goshala committee, said there would be no harm to the villagers. “There is no harm to the groundwater. Cows should be buried, and not cremated,” he said.

Meanwhile, Animal Husbandry Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, responding to the mass deaths of cows in Kottur Tadepalli, ordered a departmental inquiry. He further instructed officials across the State to inspect goshalas in their respective districts. “Whoever is responsible for the cruel act will be punished severely,” he warned. 

CB-CID enquiry demanded

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Goshalala Federation sought a CID enquiry into the death of 85 cows in Kothuru Tadepalli.  Federation honorary president Mahesh Agarwal alleged that the cows were killed after being fed poison-laced fodder, and termed it an act of cruelty. “We strongly condemn this act of brutality and urge the government to look into the matter and find the root cause that led to it. We have also requested officials to supervise treatment of other cows who are in a critical situation,’’ he added. The Federation demanded an inquiry by CID officials and stern action against the offenders. The Animal Husbandry Department should keep a strict vigil on cattle breeders, Agarwal said.

Comments

