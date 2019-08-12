Home Cities Vijayawada

Uncertainty over international status for Vijayawada airport

Meanwhile, the State government is being requested to resume international services.

Published: 12th August 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Airport

Vijayawada Airport

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After IndiGo suspended its direct flight to Singapore from Vijayawada, the only international service from Gannavaram Airport, in the last week of June due to completion of the contract tenure, the future of international status to the airport looks bleak. Though the officials state that the government is looking to start services to new routes, the process seems to be taking longer than usual.

According to sources, the authorities had planned to conduct a meeting with airline operators and officials of the Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Ltd. (APADCL), to review international routes, working of smaller airports in Rajamahendravaram and Kurnool, and also discuss MoUs and contracts signed during the previous government. Officials concerned say that it may take months for the government to come to a decision regarding the operation of international flights from the airport. Meanwhile, the State government is being requested to resume international services.

At a glance

The first international flight from Vijayawada, to Singapore, took off on December 4, 2018.
IndiGo was selected after the TDP govt agreed to pay Rs 3 crore towards viability gap funding  
The bi-weekly flight initially received good passenger load

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IndiGo direct flight to Singapore from Vijayawada vijayawada airport vijayawada international airport
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp