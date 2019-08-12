Uncertainty over international status for Vijayawada airport

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After IndiGo suspended its direct flight to Singapore from Vijayawada, the only international service from Gannavaram Airport, in the last week of June due to completion of the contract tenure, the future of international status to the airport looks bleak. Though the officials state that the government is looking to start services to new routes, the process seems to be taking longer than usual.

According to sources, the authorities had planned to conduct a meeting with airline operators and officials of the Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Ltd. (APADCL), to review international routes, working of smaller airports in Rajamahendravaram and Kurnool, and also discuss MoUs and contracts signed during the previous government. Officials concerned say that it may take months for the government to come to a decision regarding the operation of international flights from the airport. Meanwhile, the State government is being requested to resume international services.

At a glance

The first international flight from Vijayawada, to Singapore, took off on December 4, 2018.

IndiGo was selected after the TDP govt agreed to pay Rs 3 crore towards viability gap funding

The bi-weekly flight initially received good passenger load