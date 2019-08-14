Andhra CM Jagan Reddy invites PM Modi for Rythu Bharosa launch on October 15

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been invited to the launch of ‘Rythu Bharosa’ scheme on October 15. Under the scheme, farmers will be given Rs 12,500 a year. “The entire nation should look towards the programme and we should implement it without giving scope for any mistakes. District Collectors should take responsibility for the same,’’ Jagan said.

The Chief Minister held a series of review meetings with officials on various subjects, including flood situation in Godavari and Krishna rivers, Spandana, village volunteers, Rythu Bharosa, priority sectors in the industrial sector and sand policy.

During the Spandana review, the Chief Minister was told that 1, 08, 997 grievances were received last week. Officials said 90 per cent of the grievances under Spandana is being solved. Training will be given to volunteers in September and the Village Secretariat will be launched on October 2. The Chief Minister said a record has been set by recruiting 2.5 lakh village volunteers in 40 days.

The village volunteers would start functioning from August 15. The new sand policy would come into effect from September 5. The APMDC was making efforts to set up weighbridges and video cameras in all the sand reach before September 5.

During the teleconference, the Collectors informed the Chief Minister that some of the sand reaches were closed due to floods. Jagan directed officials to take up contingency plans in the Krishna river basin. While floodwater in the Godavari river was receding, efforts should be made to provide proper medicare to the affected, he said.

Timeline for schemes

October 2: Village Secretariat launch

Sept 5: New sand policy

August 16 to 23: Village volunteers will interact with people

Aug 26 to 30: Beneficiaries will be identified for distribution of house sites

Sept 1 to 10: Efforts will be made to deliver subsidised rice and pensions at the doorstep of beneficiaries

Aarogyasri scheme

All families having less than Rs 5 lakh annual income will be covered under the Aarogyasri scheme

Aarogyasri will be implemented on a pilot basis in West Godavari

It will be implemented from January 1, 2020 for a period of three months and later will be extended to all districts

Exams from Sept 1

Examination for recruitment of as many as 1,26,728 functional assistants in 11,158 Village Secretariats and 3,786 Ward Secretariats will be conducted under the supervision of District Collectors from September 1 to 8

Health card

Health card to every family with QR card will be issued from December 21

The number of diseases to be included in Aarogyasri scheme will be doubled. The number will reach around 2,000