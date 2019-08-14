Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy invites PM Modi for Rythu Bharosa launch on October 15

The Chief Minister held a series of review meetings with officials on various subjects, including flood situation in Godavari and Krishna rivers, Rythu Bharosa being the priority.

Published: 14th August 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House in Delhi (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been invited to the launch of ‘Rythu Bharosa’ scheme on October 15. Under the scheme, farmers will be given Rs 12,500 a year.  “The entire nation should look towards the programme and we should implement it without giving scope for any mistakes. District Collectors should take responsibility for the same,’’ Jagan said.

The Chief Minister held a series of review meetings with officials on various subjects, including flood situation in Godavari and Krishna rivers, Spandana, village volunteers, Rythu Bharosa, priority sectors in the industrial sector and sand policy. 

During the Spandana review, the Chief Minister was told that 1, 08, 997 grievances were received last week. Officials said 90 per cent of the grievances under Spandana is being solved. Training will be given to volunteers in September and the Village Secretariat will be launched on October 2. The Chief Minister said a record has been set by recruiting 2.5 lakh village volunteers in 40 days.

The village volunteers would start functioning from August 15. The new sand policy would come into effect from September 5. The APMDC was making efforts to set up weighbridges and video cameras in all the sand reach before September 5.

During the teleconference, the Collectors informed the Chief Minister that some of the sand reaches were closed due to floods. Jagan directed officials to take up contingency plans in the Krishna river basin. While floodwater in the Godavari river was receding, efforts should be made to provide proper medicare to the affected, he said. 

Timeline for schemes 
October 2: Village Secretariat launch 
Sept 5: New sand policy 
August 16 to 23: Village volunteers will interact with people
Aug  26 to 30: Beneficiaries will be identified for  distribution of house sites
Sept 1 to 10: Efforts will be made to deliver subsidised rice and pensions at the doorstep of beneficiaries
 Aarogyasri  scheme 
All families having less than Rs 5 lakh annual income will be covered under the Aarogyasri scheme
Aarogyasri will be implemented on a pilot basis in West Godavari 
It will be implemented from January 1, 2020 for a period of three months and later will be extended to  all districts

Exams from Sept 1
Examination for  recruitment of as many as 1,26,728 functional assistants in 11,158 Village Secretariats and 3,786 Ward Secretariats will be conducted under the supervision of District Collectors from September 1 to 8 

Health card 
Health card to every family with QR card will be issued from December 21 
The number of diseases to be included in Aarogyasri scheme will be doubled. The number will reach around 2,000

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Prime Minister Narendra Modi Rythu Bharosa APMDC Aarogyasri scheme
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp